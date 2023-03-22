Share:

ISLAMABAD - Head of the Minority Rights Commis­sion Shoaib Sadal on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court (SC) that so far property be­longing to minorities worth Rs 27 billion had been recov­ered from illegal possession. Shoaib Sadal also told the two-judge bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan that the provincial governments were not cooperating with the Com­mission regarding many as­sets and prayed for issuance of directives to the provincial governments and their police chiefs in that regard. He in­formed the bench, which was hearing a suo moto case re­garding the rights of minori­ties, that the Commission had also submitted its reply to the court. Justice Ijazul Ahsan re­marked that the court would hear the answers of all re­spondents together.