ISLAMABAD - Head of the Minority Rights Commission Shoaib Sadal on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court (SC) that so far property belonging to minorities worth Rs 27 billion had been recovered from illegal possession. Shoaib Sadal also told the two-judge bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan that the provincial governments were not cooperating with the Commission regarding many assets and prayed for issuance of directives to the provincial governments and their police chiefs in that regard. He informed the bench, which was hearing a suo moto case regarding the rights of minorities, that the Commission had also submitted its reply to the court. Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that the court would hear the answers of all respondents together.
