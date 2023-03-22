Share:

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar today for sighting the crescent of Ramazan-ul-Mubarik.

At the same time, the meetings of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held at their respective headquarters.

The official announcement about sighting of the crescent or otherwise will be made by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad.

Meanwhile, the Ramadan crescent has not been sighted in Saudi Arabia and first Ramadan will begin in the kingdom on Thursday.