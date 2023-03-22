Share:

The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the crescent of Ramazan-ul-Mubarik 1444 AH would be held today(Wednesday) in the building of Auqaf Department, Peshawar.

Moreover, the meetings of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would be held at their respective headquarters simultaneously. Similarly, the meeting of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Islamabad Capital Territory would be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, said an official notification received by APP on Monday.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received to this end.

It is worth mentioning here that the committee besides members of the Ruet body would be comprised of representatives of religious scholars, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.