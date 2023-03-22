Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan rupee gained 11 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs283.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs284.03. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs283.7 and Rs286.5, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.04 and closed at Rs304.87 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.83, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen decreased by 02 paisa to close at Rs 2.14, whereas a surge of Rs1.45 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs347.74 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs346.29. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 03 paisa to close at Rs77.30 and Saudi Riyal went down by 05 paisa each to close at Rs75.56.