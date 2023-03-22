Share:

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia will start the fasting month of Ra­mazan on Thursday (March 23) along with most other Gulf states, regional media said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to look for the Ramazan crescent on Tuesday evening which corresponds to Shaban 29, 1444. The UAE’s moon-sighting committee, meeting in Abu Dhabi after the maghrib prayer, also searched the skies for signs of the moon. It should be noted that this is the first Ramazan in three years without any COVID-19 restrictions across UAE after an indoor mask mandate was dropped in September.

The National News mentioned that this year, most middle-eastern countries will be fasting for almost 14 hours a day. The publication, citing Saudi offi­cials, mentioned that it is expected that as many as three million pilgrims will visit the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah during Ramadan.

In Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today (Wednesday) in Peshawar for the Ramadan moon-sighting under committee chair­man Maulana Abdul Khabir.