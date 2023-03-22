Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator, Sherry Rehman on Tuesday strictly condemned the allegations levelled by former prime minister and the PTI chair­man Imran Khan of his mur­der plot against the govern­ment. In a series of tweets, the Minister said Imran Khan was using different tactics to avoid court appearances and charges. Senator Sherry Rehman queried, “Are their lives at risk only in the court premises? Is there no danger to his life in rallies and meet­ings?” She added that Imran Khan sought immunity from the court and accountability by using the excuse of secu­rity concerns. “Imran Khan will have to provide proof of murder charges against the government,” she added. “It can be, he (Imran), after sometime, claim that his statement was ‘political’,” Sherry Rehman said.