LAHORE - The work of shock pads and final leveling has started for laying modern FIH approved synthetic turf in the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi thoroughly inspected the shock pads and final leveling work where PMU officials and the contractor gave a detailed briefing to him about the ongoing work.

Talking on this occasion, DG Sports Punjab said that the latest synthetic turf is being laid in the National Hockey Stadium and after the completion of shock pads work, the phase of synthetic turf laying will begin. “Modern synthetic turf is a gift for young talented hockey players,” he added.

He said that the game of hockey will get a great boost after the laying of new synthetic turf in the National Hockey Stadium. “Now our talented hockey players will be able to improve their game skills as per international standard,” he added.