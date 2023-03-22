Share:

SWABI - The four-day “Pak-China GIK Institute-Soochow University (SU) International Conference on Advances in Emerging Solar Cell Technologies, Photonics, Multidisciplinary Science, Hands-On Workshop on the Fabrication and Characterization of Solar Cells and Photonics Exhibition” ended on Tuesday.

Speakers emphasized the need for solar energy to meet the increasing demand and requirements of the people. The conference was attended by scientists, research scholars, and industrial experts from China, Japan, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and all over Pakistan.

The conference was attended by a delegation of nine top officials from The Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT), including Prof Dr Suleiman Tahir, VC University, Deans, and Heads of Departments. Prof Dr Hassan Sayyad coordinated the conference, which was co-organized by the GIK Institute Faculty of Engineering Science (FES) and SU, a Chinese university. The speakers argued that renewable energy is eco-friendly, fast-growing, and advantageous to consumers.