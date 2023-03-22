Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at a conference, organised under the auspices of Zakat and Ushr Department on the topic of ‘Impor­tance and usefulness of Zakat sys­tem in the present era’, emphasised the need for implementation of the Islamic philosophy of Zakat in letter and spirit. The conference, held at the auditorium of Services Institute for Medical Sciences (SIMS) Lahore, was presided over by Caretaker Min­ister for Zakat and Ushr Punjab Bar­rister Azfar Ali Nasir, while Caretaker Minister for Specialised Healthcare Dr Javed Akram and Education Min­ister Dr Mansoor Qadir attended the event as special guests. Secretary Za­kat and Ushr Mian Abrar, Administra­tor Zakat Punjab Rana Sajjad Babar, Ulema Maulana Raghib Naimi, Mau­lana Yusuf Khan, Maulana Ramzan Sialvi and others were also present.

The speakers stressed that along with the government, the rich of so­ciety must come forward to help the deserving people. Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir, in his speech, said that payment of Zakat was included in the five basic pillars of Islam. “During the month of holy Ramazan, we must help out the deserving people and follow Is­lamic teachings to create a welfare state,” said the minister. He said that payment of Zakat and its transpar­ent use were both inseparable and equally important. “That is why all Zakat committees previously formed on political basis have been dissolved and now non-political administrators are supervising the process of Zakat distribution across Punjab,” he add­ed. The minister said that during the last fiscal year, more than Rs 3.86 bil­lion were spent from the Zakat fund on about 245,000 people, while this year due to higher collection of Zakat, Punjab received Rs 5.77 billion from the federal government. He said that Zakat funds would be released soon and its transparent distribution pro­cess would be ensured.

Caretaker Minister Specialized Healthcare Dr Javed Akram said that Pakistanis are famous all over the world for giving charity and Zakat generously. “Poverty can be reduced by improving this spirit,” he said. He emphasised that no one’s self-respect should be hurt while giving Zakat. Education Minister Dr. Man­soor Qadir said that there should be awareness programmes on the topic of Zakat in educational institutions so that the young generation could develop a passion to help the poor people of society. He said that the recommendations from experts par­ticipating in this conference will be implemented accordingly.