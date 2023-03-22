Share:

LAHORE - A strong earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolted various parts of the country, killing at least two people including a child and injuring dozens oth­ers in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday night.

The magnitude of earth­quake was recorded at 6.8 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was at a depth of 180km in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, according to Pakistan Meteorological De­partment (PMD).

At least five members of a family were injured after a roof of their house collapsed in Swabi while Bahrain-Kalam Road was blocked due to land­sliding caused by the earth­quake. Likewise, at least 29 people including women and children were injured in roof and wall collapse inci­dents in Malakand divison and others areas across the province. According to a report issued by Pun­jab’s Provincial Disas­ter Management Author­ity (PDMA) of more than 18 districts, no loss of life or property was reported across the province. How­ever, a PDMA spokesper­son said cracks appeared in some high-rise buildings in Rawalpindi due to earth­quake. “Rescue teams have been dispatched to evacu­ate the affected buildings,” he said, adding that orders issued to administrations across Punjab to check oth­er high-rise buildings for any damage.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed the Na­tional Disaster Manage­ment Authority (NDMA) and other relevant institu­tions to stay alert to deal with any untoward situa­tion. The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to keep everyone safe and pro­tect the country from any calamity. He also prayed to Allah Almighty for the safe­ty and well-being of his countrymen, a PM Office statement said.

According to reports, tremors were felt in vari­ous cities including Islam­abad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Lahore, Rawalpindi and others. According to the international seismologi­cal centre, apart from Pa­kistan, tremors were also felt in Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uz­bekistan, China, Afghani­stan and Kyrgyzstan.

Due to the intensity of the earthquake, people came out of their houses in panic in different cities.

At the time of the earth­quake, a stampede was also reported in the markets of Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, an emergency has been de­clared in the hospitals of federal capital including Islamabad Polyclinic and PIMS Hospital on the in­structions of Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel.

The health minister directed that the staff and the hospital administration must remain on alert to deal with any emer­gency situation. In Punjab, strong tremors were felt in dif­ferent cities of Punjab includ­ing Lahore, Gujranwala, Gu­jrat, Sialkot, Kot Momin, Madh Ranjha, Chakwal, Hattian Bala, Kot Addo, Shujaabad, Kallur Kot, Kala Shah Kaku, Wan Bacharan, Daska, Och Shar­if, Darya Khan, DG Khan, Kot Addu and Lodhran. In Khy­ber-Pakhtunkhwa, citizens also felt the tremors in Pesha­war, Kohat, Swabi, Kirk, Para Chinar, DI Khan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Swat.