LAHORE - A strong earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolted various parts of the country, killing at least two people including a child and injuring dozens others in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday night.
The magnitude of earthquake was recorded at 6.8 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was at a depth of 180km in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
At least five members of a family were injured after a roof of their house collapsed in Swabi while Bahrain-Kalam Road was blocked due to landsliding caused by the earthquake. Likewise, at least 29 people including women and children were injured in roof and wall collapse incidents in Malakand divison and others areas across the province. According to a report issued by Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of more than 18 districts, no loss of life or property was reported across the province. However, a PDMA spokesperson said cracks appeared in some high-rise buildings in Rawalpindi due to earthquake. “Rescue teams have been dispatched to evacuate the affected buildings,” he said, adding that orders issued to administrations across Punjab to check other high-rise buildings for any damage.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other relevant institutions to stay alert to deal with any untoward situation. The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to keep everyone safe and protect the country from any calamity. He also prayed to Allah Almighty for the safety and well-being of his countrymen, a PM Office statement said.
According to reports, tremors were felt in various cities including Islamabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Lahore, Rawalpindi and others. According to the international seismological centre, apart from Pakistan, tremors were also felt in Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.
Due to the intensity of the earthquake, people came out of their houses in panic in different cities.
At the time of the earthquake, a stampede was also reported in the markets of Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, an emergency has been declared in the hospitals of federal capital including Islamabad Polyclinic and PIMS Hospital on the instructions of Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel.
The health minister directed that the staff and the hospital administration must remain on alert to deal with any emergency situation. In Punjab, strong tremors were felt in different cities of Punjab including Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Kot Momin, Madh Ranjha, Chakwal, Hattian Bala, Kot Addo, Shujaabad, Kallur Kot, Kala Shah Kaku, Wan Bacharan, Daska, Och Sharif, Darya Khan, DG Khan, Kot Addu and Lodhran. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, citizens also felt the tremors in Peshawar, Kohat, Swabi, Kirk, Para Chinar, DI Khan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Swat.