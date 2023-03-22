Share:

ISLAMABAD - United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has appreciated the important role being played by the Paki­stani diaspora in business and government who had built a network of personal and pro­fessional connections and es­tablished a strong foundation for the US-Pakistan relation­ship. “Our strong, enduring partnership will continue to improve the lives of Paki­stanis and Americans and have a positive global impact. The U.S.-Pakistan Green Al­liance Framework is a prime example,” he said as he spoke at the CASS Ambassador Lec­ture on “Pak-US Relations: The Way Forward” organised by the Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies, here in the capital. Ambassador Blome, a seasoned diplomat, who earlier served in Tunisia, discussed the 75 years of bi­lateral relations between the two countries, especially de­cades of development assis­tance which had supported the construction of schools, hospitals and built highways throughout the country, as well as education through its scholarship programmes.

Ambassador Blome also highlighted the long history of humanitarian work from the earthquake of 2005 and floods of 2010 and 2011 to the recent devastating super floods in the country to ensure Pakistanis in need received life-saving assistance. Moderated by Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani, Advisor to CASS on Foreign Affairs, the talk was followed by a candid Question/Answer session between the Ambassador and participants who included serving and retired military officers, academia and diplomats. Delivering his concluding remarks, President CASS Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (Retd) thanked the guest speaker and was hopeful that strong foundations of the Pak-US relationship would further strengthen their bilateral ties, especially inclusive economic growth, and regional peace and prosperity.