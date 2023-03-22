Share:

LAHORE - Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board Habibur Rahman Geelani says that the development of tour­ism is impossible without the support of the youth. A Youtube channel has been built, tour guides and operators have been recruited. While the rele­vant data has been collect­ed, he said these things while addressing a semi­nar organized on the topic of promotion of religious tourism in LUMS Univer­sity.Vice Chancellor Uni­versity of South Asia Mian Imran Masood, Principal of LUMS College Tariq Jadoon, Rana Muhammad Arif, Senior Vice President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce Zafar Mehm­ood Chaudhry, Honorary Council of Sri Lanka Ya­sin Joya, Political Officer of American Council Kevin chagyak, Sardar Darshan Singh, Chairman of Arche­ology Dr. Hameed, Deputy Secretary Kartarpur Rana Tariq, Zeeshan Gorsi and a large number of students and other people partici­pated in the event.