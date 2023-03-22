LAHORE - Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board Habibur Rahman Geelani says that the development of tourism is impossible without the support of the youth. A Youtube channel has been built, tour guides and operators have been recruited. While the relevant data has been collected, he said these things while addressing a seminar organized on the topic of promotion of religious tourism in LUMS University.Vice Chancellor University of South Asia Mian Imran Masood, Principal of LUMS College Tariq Jadoon, Rana Muhammad Arif, Senior Vice President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce Zafar Mehmood Chaudhry, Honorary Council of Sri Lanka Yasin Joya, Political Officer of American Council Kevin chagyak, Sardar Darshan Singh, Chairman of Archeology Dr. Hameed, Deputy Secretary Kartarpur Rana Tariq, Zeeshan Gorsi and a large number of students and other people participated in the event.
March 22, 2023
