Share:

NEW JERSEY - Zach Braff says his new movie, “A Good Person,” was heavily inspired by his ex-girlfriend, actress Florence Pugh. “I’m just in awe of her talent and I said, ‘I wanna write this for Florence.

What I’m writing is really gonna be challenging and she’s incredible,’” he told Entertainment Tonight while promoting the film. Braff and Pugh dated for three years before parting ways in 2022. Pugh plays Allison in the movie, a woman who survives a terrible tragedy and becomes addicted to opioids. “She’s a next-level actress. I mean, she’s just unbelievable and what I was writing was going to be really challenging.