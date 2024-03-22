Friday, March 22, 2024
2 children killed, 2 others injured in RTA

Our Staff Reporter
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Two children died and two other persons got in­jured in a road traffic accident on Mandra-Chakwal Road while armed dacoits shot and injured a shopkeeper over showing re­sistance during dacoity bid in limits of Police Station Rawat, informed sources on Thursday. 

Rescue 1122 moved the dead bodies of children and the maimed men to nearby hos­pital for autopsy and medical treatment, they said. According to details, a horrible collision occured between a speeding car and motorcycle on Mandra Chakwal Road.

