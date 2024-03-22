2 children killed, 2 others injured in RTA

RAWALPINDI - Two children died and two other persons got injured in a road traffic accident on Mandra-Chakwal Road while armed dacoits shot and injured a shopkeeper over showing resistance during dacoity bid in limits of Police Station Rawat, informed sources on Thursday.
Rescue 1122 moved the dead bodies of children and the maimed men to nearby hospital for autopsy and medical treatment, they said. According to details, a horrible collision occured between a speeding car and motorcycle on Mandra Chakwal Road.