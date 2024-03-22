296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Inspector Gener­al (DIG) of Police Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo chaired a meeting of the Depart­mental Promotion Commit­tee (DPC) held at the Police Headquarters in Hyderabad. The meeting reviewed cas­es of 315 Head Constables from various districts of the Hyderabad range for promo­tion to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

Apart from DIG Hyder­abad Tariq Razaq Dharejo, the committee members in­cluding SSP Hyderabad, SSP Dadu, SSP Jamshoro, SSP Tando Muhammad Khan and Additional ADIGP Shahid Ali Qureshi (Secretary) were present in the meeting.

According to the spokes­person of DIG, the meeting scrutinized the cases with transparency and thorough­ness. Subsequently, 296 Head Constables from vari­ous districts of the Hyder­abad range were promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), while 19 personnel will be promoted accordingly after reviewing their cases.