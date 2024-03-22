43 booked for attacking FIA team in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - Police thana City Mian Chanu regis­tered cases against the three nomi­nated with forty unidentified people accused of attacking the Multan Fed­eral Investigation Agency (FIA) team on the report of its Deputy Director, Khawja Hamad.

The police launched search opera­tion in Oud Colony to apprehend the accused involved in torture on the FIA team. The home-to-home search was said to be conducted during the operation.

Most of the population of the colony escaped after locking their homes, the police said. However, at least 15 sus­pected were stated to get arrested at the end of the operation.

It’s important to mention that the FIA team had arrested an accused named Qari Khalid on Wednesday here from whom the illegal money worth Rs18.30 million was recovered on the spot. To release the accused from FIA custody, about 50 accused attacked and tortured the official team on the same day.