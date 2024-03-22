55,000 sq ft roads, streets to be paved in Orangi Town: Mayor

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that 55000 square feet of roads and streets would be paved at a cost of Rs 80 million in Orangi Town. He said this while talk­ing to media representatives after laying the foundation stone of paving works of various roads and streets in Orangi Town on Thursday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Pakistan People’s Party was mak­ing every possible effort to solve the problems of the people. Water, sew­erage, infrastructure improvement and development are among our pri­orities. Development works are also going on in the suburban areas of Karachi frequently, he said.

The Mayor Karachi said that the roads and streets in Orangi Town had been paved under the ADP scheme. In order to solve the long-standing problem of the people of this area, this project has been start­ed on priority basis to provide better facility to people especially, women and children in Orangi area and will be completed as soon as possible for which the credit goes to the leader­ship of the People’s Party, he added.

He said that the parks in Orangi Town are also being improved, Afaq Shaheed Park was restored by us so that the people of the area can get better recreational facilities and oth­er parks will also be made green and equipped with modern facilities. We are working under an effective strat­egy to provide the basic needs of the citizens, he added.

In response to a question, he said that a rabies control center has been set up near KMC fire station in Oran­gi Town where the work has started. He said that the Safe City project was started last year and, the memoran­dum of understanding for this proj­ect was signed yesterday , work on it will start in the next thirty days, technology-based works will im­prove Karachi. He said that Karachi needs 1100 MGD of water but it is getting 550 MGD. Work being done on the water supply projects and in future its fruits will be available to the citizens.

MURTAZA WAHAB VISITS RESIDENCE OF AMEER JI KARACHI

Mayor Karachi Barrister Mur­taza Wahab visited the residence of Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Thursday and prayed for his speedy recovery.

On this occasion, he paid special thanks to Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman’s family for giving great respect on his arrival, said a statement issued here.

“Hafiz Naeem-ur- Rahman is the leader of a party and he is like his elder, “ he said. Later, Hafiz Naeem presented a gift of the holy Quran, to the visiting guest. Mayor Karachi re­quested JI chief to come forward for the betterment of the city.

He further said that all political parties should work together for the development of Karachi.

This is the philosophy of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the politics of hatred and discrimination must be ended and we will take everyone to­gether for the development and im­provement of the city, he said.