8 under-construction Wapda projects to add 9.7MAF water to irrigate 3.9MA land

LAHORE - Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani, in his message on the eve of World Water Day, has said that water is life. It is sine-qua-non not only for existence of life but also for human develop­ment on earth. We are fortunate, as Pakistan has been blessed with ample water resources. This is up to us, how effectively we harness these resources for well-being of our people and the country.

The chairman said that WAPDA has been playing a key role for national development by har­nessing water resources since its inception in 1958. WAPDA is committed to water, food and energy security of Pakistan. We are pleased to share that WAPDA is implementing the largest de­velopment portfolio comprising eight mega projects. These proj­ects are destined to revolutionize the economic landscape of Paki­stan with much needed water and economically most afford­able hydel electricity.

The chairman further said that WAPDA’s under-construction projects include Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hy­dropower Project, Tarbela 5th Extension, Kurram Tangi Dam Stage 1, Nai Gaj Dam, Kachhi Ca­nal Extension and Greater Kara­chi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV). Scheduled for completion in a phased manner from 2024 to 2029, these projects will add 9.7 Million Acre Feet (MAF) to the gross water storage of the country, sufficient to irrigate an­other 3.9 million acres of land and provide 950 million gallons per day for drinking purpose to Karachi and Peshawar. Besides, these projects will also double WAPDA hydel generation in next four to five years from 9,500 MW to 19,500 MW with an addition of about 10,000 MW clean, green and low-cost hydel electricity.