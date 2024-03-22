SC conducts hearing of Monal Group against sealing its restaurant

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday conducted hearing of an appeal of Monal Group of Companies and Sole Proprietorship against sealing of its restaurant at Margalla National Hills Park. A three-member bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Irfan Saadat and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the appeal.
Makhdoom Ali Khan appeared before the bench on behalf of Monal Restaurant, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman represented the Remount Veterinary and Farms Directorate (RV&FD). The AGP filed a Civil Miscellaneous Application (CMA). The Chief Justice asked to produce the lease agreement signed between Monal Group of Companies and the Remount Veterinary and Farms Directorate (RV&FD). He told that he did not bring it, therefore the Court adjourned the matter and took after the tea-break.
After the interval, the AGP Mansoor Usman Awan told that still the agreement could not be traced, and sought more time. The Court directed the AGP to submit the entire record and the agreement before the court within one week. The Court also directed that the amount which has been paid by the Monal Restaurant also need to be disclosed. When the Court questioned the AGP that whether he acknowledge the legality of the agreement. He stated it was void agreement. The bench then asked whether the RV&FD is not the legal entity as it should not have entered into the said agreement because the said agreement would have been entered by the federal government itself.
He further told that the instant agreement is not legal because of the Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance, 1979, adding under Section 21(3) of the Ordinance Monal restaurant cannot be allowed to operate. Makhdoom Ali Khan, representing the Monal Restaurant, stated that earlier they have entered into an agreement on 20-03-2006 with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for 15 years to run the restaurant. However, after the expiry of earlier agreement when on 30-09-2019 it again entered for another 15 years lease agreement then RV&FD started claim of the place, therefore entered into agreement with the RV&FD.
He said for one year they paid rent to both – CDA and RV&FD. He contended that his client has been singled out whereas other restaurants are also operating in Margalla Hills National Park, but the CDA has issued notice to the Monal. The Court therefore directed CDA to file the list of leases of restaurants operating at National Park within one week. The report should contain i) name of party, ii) date of lease agreement, iii) monthly and annual rent iv) duration of the agreements. They also directed the CDA to submit the copies of the tenancy and lease agreements. The Court said that after the submission of record the SC Office shall issue the notices to the parties, as the court order may not affect them unheard.
The attorney general further said that the Regulation 4(3) of the Islamabad Capital Territory (Zoning) Regulations 1992 except for the recreation, education and research purposes. Advocate Umer Gilani appeared along with the Chairman Islamabad Wildlife Management Board. He stated that restaurants and other activities in National Park is the violation of Section 21 of the Ordinance, adding the National Park is being degraded by the encroachment as the CDA assumed the regulatory power, while the Ordinance said that the Park is managed by the Board.