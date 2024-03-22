SC conducts hearing of Monal Group against sealing its restaurant

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thurs­day conducted hearing of an appeal of Monal Group of Companies and Sole Proprietorship against sealing of its res­taurant at Margalla National Hills Park. A three-member bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and com­prising Justice Irfan Saadat and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the appeal.

Makhdoom Ali Khan appeared before the bench on behalf of Monal Restaurant, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman represented the Remount Vet­erinary and Farms Directorate (RV&FD). The AGP filed a Civil Miscellaneous Ap­plication (CMA). The Chief Justice asked to produce the lease agreement signed between Monal Group of Companies and the Remount Veterinary and Farms Direc­torate (RV&FD). He told that he did not bring it, therefore the Court adjourned the matter and took after the tea-break.

After the interval, the AGP Mansoor Us­man Awan told that still the agreement could not be traced, and sought more time. The Court directed the AGP to submit the entire record and the agreement be­fore the court within one week. The Court also directed that the amount which has been paid by the Monal Restaurant also need to be disclosed. When the Court ques­tioned the AGP that whether he acknowl­edge the legality of the agreement. He stated it was void agreement. The bench then asked wheth­er the RV&FD is not the legal entity as it should not have entered into the said agreement because the said agreement would have been entered by the federal government itself.

He further told that the instant agreement is not legal because of the Islam­abad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conserva­tion and Management) Ordinance, 1979, adding under Section 21(3) of the Ordinance Monal res­taurant cannot be allowed to operate. Makhdoom Ali Khan, representing the Monal Restaurant, stated that earlier they have en­tered into an agreement on 20-03-2006 with the Capital Development Au­thority (CDA) for 15 years to run the restaurant. However, after the ex­piry of earlier agreement when on 30-09-2019 it again entered for another 15 years lease agreement then RV&FD started claim of the place, therefore en­tered into agreement with the RV&FD.

He said for one year they paid rent to both – CDA and RV&FD. He con­tended that his client has been singled out whereas other restaurants are also operating in Margalla Hills National Park, but the CDA has issued notice to the Monal. The Court there­fore directed CDA to file the list of leases of restau­rants operating at Nation­al Park within one week. The report should contain i) name of party, ii) date of lease agreement, iii) monthly and annual rent iv) duration of the agree­ments. They also directed the CDA to submit the copies of the tenancy and lease agreements. The Court said that after the submission of record the SC Office shall issue the notices to the parties, as the court order may not affect them unheard.

The attorney general further said that the Regulation 4(3) of the Islamabad Capital Ter­ritory (Zoning) Regula­tions 1992 except for the recreation, education and research purposes. Advocate Umer Gilani appeared along with the Chairman Islamabad Wildlife Management Board. He stated that res­taurants and other activi­ties in National Park is the violation of Section 21 of the Ordinance, adding the National Park is being de­graded by the encroach­ment as the CDA assumed the regulatory power, while the Ordinance said that the Park is managed by the Board.