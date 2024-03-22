Afforestation is a profitable investment: Asma Naz Abbasi

LAHORE - PML-N leader and MPA Asma Naz Abbasi has said that sustainable prosperity and greenery throughout Punjab is the vision and mission of dynamic Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a plantation campaign has been started at the provincial level., she said. Plantation will be organized in every city and town of Punjab. Lifetime Leader of Muslim League (N) Mian Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Mian Sheh­baz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Assembly members and enthusias­tic workers are eager and working for the success of the plantation drive. Afforestation is a profitable investment for society and economy, she added. “Planting and cultivat­ing trees every year has positive effects on human health and the environment. Every year, every human must plant a tree. Affor­estation is essential to prevent the damage of climate change. “ She was interacting with Trustee Saeed Ahmed Malik and Gen­eral Manager Nasir Abbas, along with other staff members after planting a pear tree in the head office of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust as part of the plantation drive. Asma Naz Abbasi added that six to seven million low-income families across Punjab are be­ing delivered the gift of “Nigehbaan Rama­dan Raashan” at their doorsteps by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. Our lead­ership has diverted the national resources towards the deprived sections this time too. She said that it would not be out of place to call the Rs. 30 billion “Neghaban Rama­dan Raashan Program” a serious effort to adequately address the deprivations of the deserving families.