Aid relief extended after tragic roof collapse

WANA - President of the Wana Welfare As­sociation (WWA) has announced financial assistance for the victims of a roof collapse tragedy in Ra­ghazai village near the Pak-Afghan border in Lower Waziristan.

In the tragic incident, six family members of a poor family lost their lives, while ten others were injured when the roof of their room col­lapsed last night. Among the de­ceased were children and women.

In response to this grief, WWA president Rahmatullah Wazir ex­pressed sympathies with the be­reaved family by visiting the home of the victims and condoling the tragic demise of their family mem­bers. On behalf of the association, he also announced cash assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the bereaved fam­ily, aimed at mitigating their finan­cial losses.

The association’s office bearers reiterated their commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the family in this time of testing situations, by extending all possi­ble cooperation and assistance to the victims. They vowed to con­tinue to help people in this diffi­cult time.

Though investigations contin­ue into the tragic accident, the fo­cus is on providing compassionate support to the victims and their families. Important collective ef­forts by local organizations, police, and other stakeholders to ensure their support to get the affected family stood on their feet are on­going, say local people.