Aid relief extended after tragic roof collapse

WANA - President of the Wana Welfare Association (WWA) has announced financial assistance for the victims of a roof collapse tragedy in Raghazai village near the Pak-Afghan border in Lower Waziristan.
In the tragic incident, six family members of a poor family lost their lives, while ten others were injured when the roof of their room collapsed last night. Among the deceased were children and women.
In response to this grief, WWA president Rahmatullah Wazir expressed sympathies with the bereaved family by visiting the home of the victims and condoling the tragic demise of their family members. On behalf of the association, he also announced cash assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the bereaved family, aimed at mitigating their financial losses.
The association’s office bearers reiterated their commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the family in this time of testing situations, by extending all possible cooperation and assistance to the victims. They vowed to continue to help people in this difficult time.
Though investigations continue into the tragic accident, the focus is on providing compassionate support to the victims and their families. Important collective efforts by local organizations, police, and other stakeholders to ensure their support to get the affected family stood on their feet are ongoing, say local people.