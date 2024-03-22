AJK Speaker suggests Bilawal as Kashmir Committee chief

MUZAFFARABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legis­lative Assembly Speaker Ch. Latif Akbar has suggested Federal gov­ernment to appoint Ex Foreign Minister and Chairman PPP Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari as Chairman of the parliamentary Kashmir Com­mittee to effectively present the Kashmir cause particularly in the changing circumstances of ille­gally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) after August 05, 2019 where occupier have sup­pressed all the political and hu­man rights of the people.

Speaking at a press conference along with AJK Ministers Sard­ar Javed Ayoob and Syed Bazil Ali Naqvihere on Thursday, he count­ed number of suppressive meas­ures taken by the Indian gov­ernment including banning the political parties and said that Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari had enough experience to make the committee vibrant and functional to highlight the plight of the people of Kashmir.

He said that the subjugation of the people in the hands of Indian had been multiplied after the ab­rogation of Article 370 from the Indian constitution and now the political rights have been snatched from the people by banning differ­ent political parties including Jam­mu and Kashmir Liberation Front, National Party, Peoples’ League and others.

He said that Modi’s recent visit to the occupied valley was failed as the students; police and armed forces personnel were brought in plain cloths to attend the gather­ing he addressed and people boy­cotted his visit.

He said all the political and fun­damental rights of the people had been snatched in the occupied val­ley by the use of draconian laws, human right activists including a renowned one Khurum Pervez had been detained and the inten­sity of the atrocities are going to match the Israeli ones against the Palestine people.

While condemning the genocid­al killings of the Palestine people by Israel, he demanded the inter­national community to halt the Is­rael from mass killings by force and likewise exert pressure on In­dian to stop human rights viola­tions in IIOJK.

The speaker said the Pakistan government should raise the issue of usurpation of the fundamental rights in IIOJK at every forum and for better advocacy, the Parliamen­tary Kashmir Committee should be made functional with Bilaw­al Bhuto Zardari as its Chairman whose experience will add to mo­bilize the masses and committee’s activities to highlight the issue.