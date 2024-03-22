Friday, March 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

AJK Speaker suggests Bilawal as Kashmir Committee chief

APP
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

MUZAFFARABAD   -   Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legis­lative Assembly Speaker Ch. Latif Akbar has suggested Federal gov­ernment to appoint Ex Foreign Minister and Chairman PPP Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari as Chairman of the parliamentary Kashmir Com­mittee to effectively present the Kashmir cause particularly in the changing circumstances of ille­gally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) after August 05, 2019 where occupier have sup­pressed all the political and hu­man rights of the people.

Speaking at a press conference along with AJK Ministers Sard­ar Javed Ayoob and Syed Bazil Ali Naqvihere on Thursday, he count­ed number of suppressive meas­ures taken by the Indian gov­ernment including banning the political parties and said that Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari had enough experience to make the committee vibrant and functional to highlight the plight of the people of Kashmir.

Sustainable agri development linked to quality seeds: Experts

He said that the subjugation of the people in the hands of Indian had been multiplied after the ab­rogation of Article 370 from the Indian constitution and now the political rights have been snatched from the people by banning differ­ent political parties including Jam­mu and Kashmir Liberation Front, National Party, Peoples’ League and others.

He said that Modi’s recent visit to the occupied valley was failed as the students; police and armed forces personnel were brought in plain cloths to attend the gather­ing he addressed and people boy­cotted his visit.

He said all the political and fun­damental rights of the people had been snatched in the occupied val­ley by the use of draconian laws, human right activists including a renowned one Khurum Pervez had been detained and the inten­sity of the atrocities are going to match the Israeli ones against the Palestine people.

US envoy for strengthening Pak-US relationship

While condemning the genocid­al killings of the Palestine people by Israel, he demanded the inter­national community to halt the Is­rael from mass killings by force and likewise exert pressure on In­dian to stop human rights viola­tions in IIOJK.

The speaker said the Pakistan government should raise the issue of usurpation of the fundamental rights in IIOJK at every forum and for better advocacy, the Parliamen­tary Kashmir Committee should be made functional with Bilaw­al Bhuto Zardari as its Chairman whose experience will add to mo­bilize the masses and committee’s activities to highlight the issue.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1711070757.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024