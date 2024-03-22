AJK Speaker suggests Bilawal as Kashmir Committee chief

MUZAFFARABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Latif Akbar has suggested Federal government to appoint Ex Foreign Minister and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as Chairman of the parliamentary Kashmir Committee to effectively present the Kashmir cause particularly in the changing circumstances of illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) after August 05, 2019 where occupier have suppressed all the political and human rights of the people.
Speaking at a press conference along with AJK Ministers Sardar Javed Ayoob and Syed Bazil Ali Naqvihere on Thursday, he counted number of suppressive measures taken by the Indian government including banning the political parties and said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had enough experience to make the committee vibrant and functional to highlight the plight of the people of Kashmir.
He said that the subjugation of the people in the hands of Indian had been multiplied after the abrogation of Article 370 from the Indian constitution and now the political rights have been snatched from the people by banning different political parties including Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, National Party, Peoples’ League and others.
He said that Modi’s recent visit to the occupied valley was failed as the students; police and armed forces personnel were brought in plain cloths to attend the gathering he addressed and people boycotted his visit.
He said all the political and fundamental rights of the people had been snatched in the occupied valley by the use of draconian laws, human right activists including a renowned one Khurum Pervez had been detained and the intensity of the atrocities are going to match the Israeli ones against the Palestine people.
While condemning the genocidal killings of the Palestine people by Israel, he demanded the international community to halt the Israel from mass killings by force and likewise exert pressure on Indian to stop human rights violations in IIOJK.
The speaker said the Pakistan government should raise the issue of usurpation of the fundamental rights in IIOJK at every forum and for better advocacy, the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee should be made functional with Bilawal Bhuto Zardari as its Chairman whose experience will add to mobilize the masses and committee’s activities to highlight the issue.