Appointment of Sindh new IGP likely in 48 hours

KARACHI - The appointment of the new inspector general of police (IGP) in Sindh is ex­pected in the next 48 hours as the deadlock over the name of one of the per­sons whose name has been recommended persists, sources said on Thursday. Sources further said that in this connection, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah had sent the names of three per­sons, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Ameer Sheikh and Javed Alam Odho, to the federal government. Sources dis­closed that although the chief minister was in favour of making Memon the prov­ince’s IGP, still there was an opposition from within the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to his appointment. Some influential politicians were opposed to his ap­pointment, they revealed. The federal government will likely appoint one of these three persons whose names have been proposed, while the current IGP Sindh Rifaat Mukhtar will be transferred.