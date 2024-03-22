Banks should support nuclear energy projects in developing countries: Dar

BRUSSELS - Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday met Director Gen­eral, International Atomic Ener­gy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, on the sidelines of the Nu­clear Energy Summit in Brussels. The Foreign Minister appreciat­ed IAEA’s role in enhancing peace­ful uses of nuclear technology and for organizing the first ever Nucle­ar Energy Summit. He highlighted that as a founder member, Pakistan attached great importance to the Agency’s work.

The Foreign Minister also high­lighted the importance of nucle­ar energy in combatting climate change and Pakistan’s desire to enhance share of nuclear energy in the energy mix. He also under­scored the importance of technical cooperation work of the Agency to which Pakistan is also making a sig­nificant contribution.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stressed that the international finan­cial institutions and banks should support nuclear energy projects in developing countries to enable them to meet their energy needs and achieving zero emissions goals.

He urged IAEA to continue its role in sensitizing the world about the importance of nuclear energy as a clean source.

The Director General IAEA ap­preciated Pakistan’s collaboration with the agency. He added that in Asia, Pakistan is playing a key role in sharing experience and expertise with developing countries.

He agreed that financing of nucle­ar projects was an issue and that he would soon engage with Internation­al Financial Institutions to resolve the issue. The Director General IAEA fondly recalled his visit to Pakistan last year, when he had the first hand experience of visiting Pakistan’s facil­ities and witnessing Pakistan’s prog­ress in the field of peaceful applica­tions of nuclear technology.