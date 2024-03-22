Friday, March 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

British envoy for boosting trade ties with Pakistan

British envoy for boosting trade ties with Pakistan
Our Staff Reporter
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and British High Com­missioner to Pakistan Ms Jane Mar­riott have outlined key strategies to bolster the already robust trade rela­tions between Pakistan and the UK.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan empha­sized the deep-rooted political and historical ties between the two na­tions, underscoring the significant strides in trade and commerce. The minister lauded the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), initiated in June 2023, as a pivotal opportunity for Pakistan to amplify its trade volumes with the UK. Fur­thermore, Jam Kamal Khan high­lighted the imminent launch of the UK-Pakistan Trade Dialogue, aimed at fortifying trade and investment re­lations. Ms Jane Marriott highlighted the promising trajectory of bilateral trade, with Pakistan’s exports to the UK witnessing steady growth.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1710993623.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024