British envoy for boosting trade ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and British High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms Jane Marriott have outlined key strategies to bolster the already robust trade relations between Pakistan and the UK.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the deep-rooted political and historical ties between the two nations, underscoring the significant strides in trade and commerce. The minister lauded the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), initiated in June 2023, as a pivotal opportunity for Pakistan to amplify its trade volumes with the UK. Furthermore, Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the imminent launch of the UK-Pakistan Trade Dialogue, aimed at fortifying trade and investment relations. Ms Jane Marriott highlighted the promising trajectory of bilateral trade, with Pakistan’s exports to the UK witnessing steady growth.