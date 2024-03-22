British envoy for boosting trade ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and British High Com­missioner to Pakistan Ms Jane Mar­riott have outlined key strategies to bolster the already robust trade rela­tions between Pakistan and the UK.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan empha­sized the deep-rooted political and historical ties between the two na­tions, underscoring the significant strides in trade and commerce. The minister lauded the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), initiated in June 2023, as a pivotal opportunity for Pakistan to amplify its trade volumes with the UK. Fur­thermore, Jam Kamal Khan high­lighted the imminent launch of the UK-Pakistan Trade Dialogue, aimed at fortifying trade and investment re­lations. Ms Jane Marriott highlighted the promising trajectory of bilateral trade, with Pakistan’s exports to the UK witnessing steady growth.