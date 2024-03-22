Bullets, not firecracker, police launch murder probe after autopsy report

MUZAFFARGARH - The death of 13-year-old Muhammad Saim initially labelled as an accident caused by bursting a fire­cracker into his hand finally proved a ‘heinous mur­der’ through a post-mortem report on Thursday. City Police of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed registered a case against seven accused including local MPA, Aurang­zeb Ashraf, his three brothers with three unidenti­fied people. Police sources said the 13-year-old Mu­hammad Saim was shot dead and that the murder showed up as incidental death occurred by bursting firecracker into the deceased’s hand. Later, after the death, the body’s face was tainted with blood in the attempt to prove the death happened acciden­tally. Earlier, the police had confirmed the apparent narrative of the boy’s killing through investigation that the boy lost his life by bursting the firecracker. It was quite the same as the plea submitted by the seminary’s administration with the police through application. However, the child’s family expressed discontent and approached the DPO who ordered re-initiating the inquiry starting from the body’s post-mortem that confirmed the murder on Thurs­day. The DPO suspended the SHO thana City for con­ducting a faulty inquiry despite gathering forensics of the killing. The murder case was registered on the report of the slain’s uncle, Naveed Ahmad.