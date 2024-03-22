CCP okays merger of TPL Life Insurance with Dar Es Salam Textile Mills

ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the merger of M/s TPL Life Insurance Limited with M/s Dar Es Salam Textile Mills Limited. The approval comes following the parties’ agree­ment into a Scheme of Arrangement under the Companies Act, 2017.

This cross-sectoral merger is a positive development for the Paki­stani insurance industry, showcas­ing growth and consolidation. TPL Life Insurance Limited offers a range of services in life insurance, reinsurance, counter-reinsurance, and various guarantee and indem­nity businesses. They offer prod­ucts which include insurance re­lated to endowment, pension funds, and transit, among others.

Dar Es Salam Textile Mills Lim­ited, incorporated as a public un­listed company in 1989, initially fo­cused on manufacturing and selling yarn. However, the company ceased its textile operations in 2014 and has since been engaged in general trading activities. CCP’s thorough analysis determined that the pro­posed merger would not lead to dominance in the relevant market, as defined under the Competition Act, 2010, post-transaction. As a result, the merger earned swift ap­proval from the Commission. This approval reflects CCP’s commit­ment to ensuring healthy competi­tion in the market while facilitating business growth and innovation.