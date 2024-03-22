CCPO reviews women, children related cases

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a review meeting at his office here on Thursday regarding cases related to crimes against women and children. The CCPO strongly criticized the inefficiency of In-charges Special Sexual Offences Investigation Unit (SSIOU). He directed to expediting the pending investiga­tion cases and instructed supervisory officers to monitor the investigations personally. Bilal Sid­dique Kamyana directed to taking immediate ac­tion against incidents of violence, harassment, acid attacks, abduction, and rape against women, emphasizing that delays in police action against violence and harassment incidents on children and women would not be tolerated. The CCPO re­iterated the determination to impose strict pun­ishments on individuals involved in incidents of violence and harassment against women and chil­dren. He emphasized Lahore Police’s commitment to the protection of students, working women, and domestic women. He underlined that child labor was a social curse and said that citizens should discourage this trend to ensure that vulnerable children were not subjected to exploitation. The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zee­shan Asghar, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, Divisional SPs (Investigation) and In-charges (SSIOU).