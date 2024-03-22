Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboration with Belgium envoy

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, held a significant meeting with the Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan, Mr. Charles DELOGNE, at the Embassy of Belgium here on Thursday. This meeting marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and Belgium in humanitarian efforts.
The meeting provided a platform for both parties to deliberate on matters of mutual interest, particularly focusing on humanitarian aid and disaster management. Chairman Laghari expressed gratitude for Belgium’s consistent support towards humanitarian efforts in Pakistan, highlighting the substantial partnership between the two nations in addressing humanitarian challenges.
During the discussions, Chairman Laghari provided insights into the current initiatives and prospective projects undertaken by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, emphasizing the organization’s dedication to serving vulnerable communities nationwide. He stressed the significance of international cooperation and solidarity in effectively addressing humanitarian crises.
Chairman Laghari specifically highlighted PRCS’s anticipation of support from the Government of Belgium, particularly in the recovery phase following the devastating Monsoon 2022 floods. He also expressed a strong desire to bolster cooperation, particularly with the Belgium government and the Belgium Red Cross, aiming to enhance collaboration in alleviating the suffering of vulnerable communities in Pakistan. During this event, Chairman Laghari invited Ambassador DELOGNE to visit the PRCS National Headquarters.