Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboration with Belgium envoy

March 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Chair­man Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Sha­hid Ahmed Laghari, held a significant meeting with the Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan, Mr. Charles DELOGNE, at the Embassy of Belgium here on Thurs­day. This meeting marked a pivotal moment in the ongo­ing collaboration between Pakistan and Belgium in hu­manitarian efforts.

The meeting provided a platform for both parties to deliberate on matters of mutual interest, particular­ly focusing on humanitar­ian aid and disaster man­agement. Chairman Laghari expressed gratitude for Bel­gium’s consistent support towards humanitarian ef­forts in Pakistan, highlight­ing the substantial part­nership between the two nations in addressing hu­manitarian challenges.

During the discussions, Chairman Laghari provid­ed insights into the current initiatives and prospective projects undertaken by the Pakistan Red Crescent Soci­ety, emphasizing the organ­ization’s dedication to serv­ing vulnerable communities nationwide. He stressed the significance of internation­al cooperation and solidar­ity in effectively addressing humanitarian crises.

Chairman Laghari specifi­cally highlighted PRCS’s an­ticipation of support from the Government of Bel­gium, particularly in the re­covery phase following the devastating Monsoon 2022 floods. He also expressed a strong desire to bolster cooperation, particularly with the Belgium govern­ment and the Belgium Red Cross, aiming to enhance collaboration in alleviating the suffering of vulnerable communities in Pakistan. During this event, Chairman Laghari invited Ambassador DELOGNE to visit the PRCS National Headquarters.

