Friday, March 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Child dies after falling in open manhole

Agencies
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The manholes left uncovered due to negligence of district administration of Karachi continue to claim lives of minor children as another child fell prey to an open manhole. According to details, four-year-old child of Shah Latif Town, Sector 22-B went outside of home before Iftar but didn’t re­turned back. The family continued search and later body of the child was found from open manhole.

The rescue team pulled out the body of the child identified as Mohsin Lashari from open manhole and shifted it to hospital. Three other children have died of falling in uncovered manholes in dif­ferent areas of Karachi during recent weeks.

10 PEDDLERS HELD, 107-KG NARCOTICS SEIZED

As many as 10 drug pushers were arrested and 107 kilogram narcotics recovered during separate actions of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted in various cities of the country. A spokesman of ANF said on Thursday that operations were launched against drug peddlers in Multan, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Daska and Zakhakhel Khyber. During separate actions, 10 drug pushers were appre­hended besides recovery of 81.4 kilogram hashish, 25.2 kg opium and 74 heroin filled capsules.

Treasury stages rare boycott of house’s proceedings

6 INJURED ROBBERS HELD WITH ARMS

Six robbers were injured and arrested with weap­ons and looted valuables after separate police en­counters in different areas of the metropolis.

According to details, during an exchange of fire in Gizri area, two robbers including Rehan and Shahid were arrested with two pistols, looted valuables and a motorcycle.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1710993623.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024