Chitral spring tree plantation drive launched

CHITRAL - A spring tree plantation drive for the year 2024 commenced at Police Line on Thursday. Divisional Forest Officer Abdul Majid, Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Yusuf Farhad, Assistant Commissioner Dr Atif Jalib, Director of Agriculture, District Officer of Soil and Water Conservation Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Commandant Chitral Scouts, DPOs, and officers from various departments participated in the event.
DFO Abdul Majeed emphasized the significance of trees, highlighting the distribution of free saplings to Chitral police for planting in different stations. He underscored the role of trees in enhancing the beauty of Chitral, providing oxygen, and attracting colorful birds during spring. Additionally, he mentioned the aesthetic appeal of trees during autumn with their vibrant colors and the joy brought by their colorful flowers.
Responding to a question, he addressed the environmental challenges faced by Chitral due to excessive wood cutting for fuel.