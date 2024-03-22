Chitral spring tree plantation drive launched

CHITRAL - A spring tree plantation drive for the year 2024 commenced at Police Line on Thurs­day. Divisional Forest Officer Abdul Ma­jid, Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Yusuf Farhad, Assistant Commissioner Dr Atif Jalib, Director of Agriculture, District Of­ficer of Soil and Water Conservation Mu­jeeb-ur-Rehman, Commandant Chitral Scouts, DPOs, and officers from various departments participated in the event.

DFO Abdul Majeed emphasized the significance of trees, highlighting the distribution of free saplings to Chitral police for planting in different stations. He underscored the role of trees in en­hancing the beauty of Chitral, provid­ing oxygen, and attracting colorful birds during spring. Additionally, he men­tioned the aesthetic appeal of trees dur­ing autumn with their vibrant colors and the joy brought by their colorful flowers.

Responding to a question, he ad­dressed the environmental challenges faced by Chitral due to excessive wood cutting for fuel.