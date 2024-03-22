CISSS to hold capacity building workshop for SID officers

KARACHI - Director General Public Rela­tions (DGPR), Muhammad Sal­eem Khan on Thursday said that Information department has as­signed the task of publicizing ac­tivities of provincial government departments and other officials entities through print, electronic and social media. This he said while talking to a five-member delegation of Centre for Inter­national Strategic Studies Sindh (CISSS) at his office here.

The delegation of CISSS team paid an introductory outreach visit to Information Department, Government of Sindh, Karachi. The CISSS team was received by DGPR Muhammad Saleem Khan.

Director Information (Ad­min and Accounts) Muham­mad Yousif Kabooro, Director Information (Press Informa­tion) Akhtar Surhio and Aleem Uddin Khan (Deputy Director Information), were also pres­ent. He further said that Sindh Information department (SID) also acts as a bridge between various government depart­ments and media and updates masses about public welfare initiatives through media. He said that Public Relations Of­ficers attached with provincial ministers and advisors to high­light government endeavours. The purpose of the visit was to introduce CISSS to Information Department and discuss the ar­eas of mutual interest and scope of future collaboration between the two organisations.

Director Research Aftab Hus­sain briefed the Director General about the aims, objectives, vision and Research Team of CISSS, and apprised him about the activities that CISSS has performed so far.

DGPR also gave an overview of the Information Department and informed the delegation about the aims, objectives and its outreach. It was mutually agreed that both the organisa­tions would collaborate in future in various areas.