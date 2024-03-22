CM Gandapur granted pre-arrest bail till April 17

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur.

As per details, the court heard the case registered in CTD police station and approved Gandapur’s interim bail plea.

The bail plea stated that Gandapur was not at the spot of the incident but his name was included in the FIR.

On March 19, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) issued arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur in a case pertaining to May 9 events, wherein military installations came under attack.

ATC Jude Malik Ejaz Asif issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for the newly-elected chief minister and ordered the police to present him before court on April 2.

The arrest warrants against Ali Amin Gandapur were issued in a case registered at City Police Station.

On the other side, the Peshawar High Court ruled that the ECP not authorized to proceed against KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

“The Supreme Court has interpreted clause 62-1(f) in Nawaz Sharif case”, court order read.

“After the election tribunal established, the election commission has not been empowered to proceed,” the order read.

The election commission has no authority to act against the petitioner, according to the court order.

The sides being issued preliminary notice. The election commission’s disqualification notice’s proceeding being declared suspended, the order read.