CNS International Squash Tournament from May 8

ISLAMABAD - The Chief of Navel Staff (CNS) International Squash Tournament will be held from May 8 to 12 at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi.
Sharing his views, squash legend Jahangir Khan said: “This time, the prize money for men’s category will be US$20,000 and for women’s category, it will be US$2,000, along with three national categories with a prize money of Rs 100,000. In October 2023, we signed contracts with six new squash players and added four more players last month, contributing to Pakistan Navy’s squash efforts.
“We express our gratitude to Pakistan Navy for this endeavor, especially to Commodore Tauqeer Ahmad Khawaja, Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military), who is working very hard to promote squash in Karachi, Pakistan. And in July, we inaugurated a new squash court, the second four-sided glass squash court in Pakistan and the first in the Sindh province. This court has seating for 700 people capacity,” Jahangir asserted.