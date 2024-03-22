Friday, March 22, 2024
CNS International Squash Tournament from May 8

CNS International Squash Tournament from May 8
Our Staff Reporter
March 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The Chief of Navel Staff (CNS) International Squash Tourna­ment will be held from May 8 to 12 at Pakistan Navy Ro­shan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi. 

Sharing his views, squash legend Jahangir Khan said: “This time, the prize money for men’s category will be US$20,000 and for women’s category, it will be US$2,000, along with three national cat­egories with a prize money of Rs 100,000. In October 2023, we signed contracts with six new squash players and added four more players last month, contributing to Paki­stan Navy’s squash efforts. 

“We express our gratitude to Pakistan Navy for this en­deavor, especially to Commo­dore Tauqeer Ahmad Khawa­ja, Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military), who is working very hard to promote squash in Kara­chi, Pakistan. And in July, we inaugurated a new squash court, the second four-sided glass squash court in Paki­stan and the first in the Sindh province. This court has seat­ing for 700 people capacity,” Jahangir asserted.

Our Staff Reporter

