Commissioner, DC inaugurate special plantation drive on eve of WFD

RAWALPINDI - The Commissioner Rawalpin­di Aamir Khattak and Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday inaugu­rated a special plantation drive in connection with World Forest Day by planting saplings in dif­ferent areas of Rawalpindi. For­mer Station Commander Rawal­pindi Brigadier Ejaz Qamar Kayani, DGPHA Ahmad Hasan Ranjha, Chief Conservator For­est Sheikh Saqib Mehmood, CEO Education Yasin Baloch, Chair­man Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management Company Saqib Rafiq, students and citizens from all walk of life participated in large numbers.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak said that 10,000 trees were planted on Thurs­day on the occasion of World Forest Day, during this plan­tation drive. Likewise, Forest Department, PHA, Education Department and Environment have been given a target to plant 1 million saplings. He said that the plantation drive will be completed by June 30. He said that in Rawalpindi Cantt and Chaklala Cantt, large scale saplings will be planted under Plant for Pakistan campaign. Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khan said that all the in­stitutions should work together to make the plantation cam­paign successful.

He stressed to involve the private sector in the campaign and further added that banners should be displayed everywhere to raise awareness among the citizens about this plantation campaign. He directed to or­ganize awareness seminars at schools, colleges and university level. Commissioner Amir Khat­tak said that the citizens should plant trees in the open area of ??their homes. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rawal­pindi Hasan Waqar Cheema said that the target being set for this campaign will be completed in any case.

He said that during the plan­tation campaign, Forestry De­partment will plant 450,000 saplings, PHA 110,000, Schools Education 400,000 and Envi­ronment Department will plant 100,000 saplings.