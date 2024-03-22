Dacoit gang of gypsy women plunder gold and cash from woman in Mianwali

In a brazen act of thievery, a gang of gypsy women looted an innocent woman in her home in the city of Kundian, Distric Piplan of Mianwali.

According to reports from the local police, the nefarious gang of women, is allegedly to have looted a staggering sum of 1.9 million in cash along with 3 tola of gold from an unsuspecting victim.

The harrowing ordeal transpired when the gang, notorious for their swift and stealthy operations, forcibly entered the residence of a lone woman.

With a calculated approach, the scoundrel women meticulously combed through the premises, ransacking every nook and cranny in search of valuables.

In a matter of minutes, they laid their hands on the prized possessions, swiftly pocketing the cash and gold before making a daring escape from the scene.

The victim, left traumatized and bereft of her belongings, immediately alerted the authorities, prompting an urgent response from law enforcement agencies.

The audacious incident, which unfolded in broad daylight, has left a trail of fear and disbelief among residents, as law enforcement authorities scramble to bring the culprits to justice.

The police have since launched a full-scale investigation into the matter, vowing to apprehend the perpetrators and restore a sense of security to the community.