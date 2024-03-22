Dacoit snatches cash from customer inside bank in front of guard

KARACHI - An unidentified robber snatched million of rupees from a customer inside the bank in front of a secu­rity guard at Korangi Industrial Area in Karachi on Thursday. The bank CCTV footage of the incident shows that the robber followed the customer who was approaching the bank to deposit cash.

Realising the robber was after him, the customer hurriedly picked up his cash bag inside the bank’s boundary wall and threw it in front of the bank’s security guard. The robber picked up the cash bag and escaped from the scene as the security guard looked away. Police registered the case of the inci­dent and started further probe of the incident.

DEAD BODY FOUND

Meanwhile, dead body of one Mursil Siddique was found at the back seat of a vehicle in North Nazimabad’s Landi Kotal area.

According to police, victim, who used to work at a call centre, was hit at head with a gun by un­known accused. A security guard of nearby flats informed the police about the incident. Police started further probe of the incident.

COP DIES IN ACCIDENT

Earlier, a police constable was killed by an over­spending vehicle near Defence Zamzama chowk. The deceased was identified as Kamran. Rescue team shifted in the dead body to hospital.

POLICE ARREST TWO DRUG PEDDLERS, RECOVER MAINPURI

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Thursday arrested two accused and recovered raw material and mainpuri from their possession.

Police Spokesman informed that City Police act­ing on a tip-off in different areas arrested two ac­cused namely Muhammad Waqs Qureshi and Jun­aid Masih and recovered 800 packets of mainpuri and 8 bags of raw material from their possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused under gutka and mainpuri act.