LARKANA - Dr Shar­jeel Noor, Deputy Commis­sioner Larkana visited the utility stores to check qual­ity and variety of items. The display of charts have been made for the public to check the prices of the items. Stores management was di­rected to ensure the stores would remain open till the approved time. He said strict action would be taken against hoarders.Shopkeep­ers were advised to display government-notified rates, action and transparency and fairness for all.