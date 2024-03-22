Friday, March 22, 2024
Delay in KP Assembly session irk opposition

Web Desk
7:46 PM | March 22, 2024
A scheduled session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was not held on Friday due to absence of government members.

Opposition members, including women lawmakers, staged protest outside the assembly hall and chanted slogans against the government.

It is recalled that KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali had called the session of the provincial assembly on March 22.

KP Opposition Leader Dr Ibad told media that the session was scheduled to commence at 3 pm but the offices of speaker, deputy speaker and secretary were locked.

He said the opposition members should be given an opportunity to cast their votes in upcoming Senate elections.

He also hit out at KP Chief Minister Al Amin Gandapur for acting as a representative of the PTI founder, adding that they should not be forced to go to court against the government.

