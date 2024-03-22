Depriving certain candidate of electoral process violation of fundamental rights: Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday is­sued a written order pertaining to the accep­tance of appeal of Shaukat Mehmood against re­jection of his nomination papers.

The court found it necessary to provide the suitable environment to the candidates contest­ing elections. Creating technical hindrances for one person was against the democratic tradi­tions and principles.

The order says that the electoral rules and laws couldn’t be used as discretionary filtering. The returning officer should use his powers carefully and in a moderate way.

It said that affecting electoral process by the RO was very inappropriate act. Depriving cer­tain candidate from electoral process was viola­tion of fundamental rights as well right to vote.

It may be mentioned here that a three member bench of the top court headed by Justice Munir Akhtar has allowed Shaukat Mehmood to con­test the general elections on January 26, from NA-163 Bahawalnagar. The RO has rejected the nomination papers of the petitioner for giving a joint bank accounts for election expenditures. However, the election tribunal also maintained the decision of RO.