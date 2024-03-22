Friday, March 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Disbursement of quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat continues smoothly

APP
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The disbursement of the quar­terly tranche (Jan-March) of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance to beneficiaries is continuing smoothly across the country.

The payment process is continued across the coun­try, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan simulta­neously to disburse the increased payment of Rs. 10,500 per household among over nine million reg­istered beneficiary families.

Director General, BISP, Naveed Akbar in a video message said that the payment process is going on smoothly across the country through two designated banks including HBL and Alfalah.

The work on initiating payments through ATMs is under process and will be completed soon. The ben­eficiaries will be able to get their payments through ATMs by the end of this month, he hoped.

Sustainable agri development linked to quality seeds: Experts

He advised the beneficiaries to receive their full payment through the agent/representative of their nearest designated bank and contact the toll-free number 080026477 or the nearest Tehsil offices in case of any deduction.

Besides Benazir Kafaalat stipend payments, the disbursement of education stipends is also being car­ried out across the country. In some areas, the special Ramzan grant is also being issued to the beneficiar­ies, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the special con­trol room has been activated in the BISP headquar­ters to address the complaints of the beneficiaries promptly.

However, the beneficiaries can also con­tact them on WhatsApp numbers including 03018472836/03028240958 (Sindh), 0318472831 (South Punjab-I), 03175370095 (South Punjab-II), 03028240972 (Central Punjab), 03028240977 (North Punjab), 03185761507 (Balochistan), 03175370081 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), 03155213394 (Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan).

US envoy for strengthening Pak-US relationship

The messages from the Benazir Income Support Program are sent only from 8171, and messages from any other number should not be trusted. The officials of BISP have been directed to ensure the smooth dis­bursement of Kafaalat payments to the women re­spectively without any deductions.

The staff has been deputed to monitor the process of payment disbursement and take immediate action against the agents responsible for deductions from the beneficiary’s payments.

The BISP is currently supporting 9.3 million de­serving families and acting as a lifeline for those fac­ing economic hardship.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1711070757.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024