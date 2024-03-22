Friday, March 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Donald Lu rubbishes Imran’s cipher allegation as a lie, says Sharjeel Memon

PTI founder hired lobbyists to save his politics and attempted to distort Pakistan’s image

Donald Lu rubbishes Imran’s cipher allegation as a lie, says Sharjeel Memon
Our Staff Reporter
March 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Pakistan People’s Party leader and Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday said the cipher was a drama, Imran Khan concocted a false narrative regarding the census to protect his political interests, not only Donald Lu but also Asad Majeed rejected the claims of Imran Khan. PTI founder hired lobbyists to save his politics and attempted to distort Pakistan’s image.

In a statement, Sharjeel Memon said that the PTI’s sloganeering during Don­ald Lu’s speech made Pakistan a mock­ery in the eyes of the whole world. The congressman who supports the geno­cide of innocent Palestinians is also a supporter of Imran Khan.

He stated that the rigging to install Imran Khan on the throne had com­menced prior to 2018. The unan­nounced censorship serves as evi­dence of the rigging in 2018. There were irregularities in the constitu­encies during 2018, and European observers acknowledged that the re­sults lacked transparency.

Treasury stages rare boycott of house’s proceedings

Memon stated that the introduc­tion of RTS in 2018 was aimed at bringing PTI into power. To ensure PTI’s victory in 2018, a “go-slow” policy was implemented with the voters during the election. The pro­cess of counting, custody, or delivery of the ballot boxes was kept secret during the 2018 elections.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1710993623.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024