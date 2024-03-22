Donald Lu spills the beans

The US Assistant Sec­retary of State has confirmed what the US State Department has been maintain­ing for a long time on Khan’s conspiracy the­ory about his regime-change. Donald Lu was able to not only defend his and Washington’s position, but also shed light on how the US views present-day Paki­stan. Terming the whole ‘claim’ made by Khan as a ‘complete falsehood’- he has categorically dismissed any notion of Washington’s involve­ment in ousting Khan. ‘Not even a contractor’ was involved in any way, he argued.

Using the US Congressional hearing as a platform, inter alia, Lu also spelled out the contours of future Pak-US relations. He reiterated that Pakistan, being a major non-NATO ally, was still a ‘very important partner’ in the region. ‘We have deep national security interest with Pakistan, not the least of which is the fight against terrorism’, he opined but not before hinting towards Paki­stan’s responsibilities regarding Afghan refugees. ‘Pakistan has been a partner in our resettling of Afghan refugees to whom we owe a debt, and we are grateful to the people and government of Pakistan for their cooperation.’ An alarm bell might have tolled when subsequently Lu stat­ed that the US Administration viewed the present Pakistan-Af­ghan Taliban with ‘suspicion’.

The most intriguing part in the hearing was Lu’s linking of future bilateral relations with the probe into the general elections held in Pakistan on 8 February. Was it an appropriate time to spell out how the US viewed Pakistan in­side out? Was it essential to dis­cuss threadbare, in a live trans­mission, the results of an election held in another country while ex­plaining his position on a meet­ing he held with the Pakistani Ambassador? Expressing ‘par­ticular concern’ about ‘elector­al abuses and violence that hap­pened in the weeks leading up to the polls,’ Lu reminded the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of its constitutional duties of investigating all related ‘irreg­ularities’. However, he left it to the people of Pakistan ‘to make sure their institutions are functional and upholding the Constitution.’ Unsolicited advice? Summing up Donald Lu’s impressive perfor­mance, here are some points that might interest us:

- The truth was revealed a bit too late. The timing of Lu’s confir­mation on Washington’s non-in­volvement in the regime change suits neither Khan nor his de­tractors. The fate of the notori­ous cipher case has already been decided. The timing was also im­portant to note as the hearing took place when an IMF delega­tion was visiting Pakistan to help bring the country out of its eco­nomic woes. - It is bad news for Khan as his conspiracy theory has gone for a six. Although he had changed his stance on the matter while putting the blame on certain ‘insiders’ for his oust­er, yet the fact remains that he flashed that fateful cipher in public while connecting the dots. Lu’s detailed response has prac­tically put Khan’s considered opinion on the cablegate to rest.

- Its good news for Khan as his optimism about a re-counting of votes has been strengthened. Washington has linked its future relations with Islamabad based on the election results. How the cipher case was connected to the results of the general elections – only Donald Lu knows. It is also good news for Khan as one of his initial demands was to interro­gate Lu on his ‘deliberations’ and testify before a court of law. To expect that an American senior official would publicly admit his country’s involvement in any re­gime-change operation was like asking for the Moon. However, Khan and his party should be pleased to see that after all, the conspiracy cat came out of the bag – not necessarily smiling or singing to their desired tune.

- It is then no surprise that Khan has predicted the fall of the incumbent government in Islam­abad latest by June-July while ex­pressing hope of his release from Adiala jail soon after. His acquit­tal from another couple of FIRs also indicate a change of ‘mind’ somewhere in Islamabad. How­ever, it is too early to even spec­ulate on a grand return of the Jedi as the pieces on the political chessboard have just been placed - with utmost care and caution.

- Washington’s suspicion about Pak-Afghanistan relations indi­cate the intangible continuation of its erstwhile ‘do more’ man­tra. The use of the word ‘suspi­cion’ while promising to help in combating terrorism is telling, to say the least. Reading between the lines might enable Islam­abad to re-do its talking points on counterterrorism. It might also assist the Foreign Office in understanding one of the major irritants in Pak-US trajectory. - Lu has confirmed that the nature of the Taliban’s relationship with Pakistan was the same as their relationship with the US – ‘very strained and difficult’. Having the same strained and difficult rela­tions with the Taliban must not be taken as pursuing a ‘common endeavor’. The reasons, threats, and objectives are poles apart. For the US, Kabul is just another South Asian pebble in the shoe but for Pakistan, the situation in the region poses all sorts of exis­tential threats.

- Once again, the objective an­alysts have been forced to won­der about the expression - Paki­stan is a non-NATO major ally. What does it mean? What does it imply? What is the scope, nature, and extent of this relationship? How does it suit Pakistan to feel as an American ally on the face of so many economic and trade re­lated issues that are directly or indirectly related to the US?

- Addressing a conspiracy the­ory, Donald Lu has generat­ed a new one. Casting serious doubts on the election results, he would wish Pakistan to have a re-election. Yet another unso­licited advice. However, he might have also suggested how a cash strapped country like Pakistan would spend billions of rupees to go through the hassle of forms 45, 47 and 49 again. What if the results remain the same? Would we be talking about another round? Have a heart, Sir. The na­tion is still nursing its wounds inflicted on it on 8 February.

- Donald Lu found it appropri­ate to lament the fact that ‘when the internet gets pulled down or X gets throttled, as it has been now for several weeks, it denies Pakistanis from getting the kind of diversity of reporting infor­mation that they deserve’, before confirming that ‘we are talking to the Pakistani government at the highest levels about these issues.’ Hopefully, he was mindful of the fact that a temporary ban on so­cial media such as TikTok would be considered appropriate even by the United States of America. Governments do take such steps if any segment of social media is perceived to be harmful to busi­ness or interests of any indige­nous stakeholder. It is indeed an internal matter and must be seen as such. - Lu has expressed a lack of confidence on Pakistan’s ‘insti­tutions’, in upholding the Consti­tution. Instead of restricting his remarks only to the ECP as an ‘in­stitution’, perhaps unintentional­ly, he used the plural form of the noun – institutions…!! Secondly, what about the expression ‘up­holding the Constitution’? What was Lu referring to? Anyway, it could well be a slip of the tongue – only Lu knows.

(The writer is a former Ambas­sador of Pakistan)

BY NAJM US SAQIB