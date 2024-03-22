Donald Lu spills the beans

The US Assistant Secretary of State has confirmed what the US State Department has been maintaining for a long time on Khan’s conspiracy theory about his regime-change. Donald Lu was able to not only defend his and Washington’s position, but also shed light on how the US views present-day Pakistan. Terming the whole ‘claim’ made by Khan as a ‘complete falsehood’- he has categorically dismissed any notion of Washington’s involvement in ousting Khan. ‘Not even a contractor’ was involved in any way, he argued.
Using the US Congressional hearing as a platform, inter alia, Lu also spelled out the contours of future Pak-US relations. He reiterated that Pakistan, being a major non-NATO ally, was still a ‘very important partner’ in the region. ‘We have deep national security interest with Pakistan, not the least of which is the fight against terrorism’, he opined but not before hinting towards Pakistan’s responsibilities regarding Afghan refugees. ‘Pakistan has been a partner in our resettling of Afghan refugees to whom we owe a debt, and we are grateful to the people and government of Pakistan for their cooperation.’ An alarm bell might have tolled when subsequently Lu stated that the US Administration viewed the present Pakistan-Afghan Taliban with ‘suspicion’.
The most intriguing part in the hearing was Lu’s linking of future bilateral relations with the probe into the general elections held in Pakistan on 8 February. Was it an appropriate time to spell out how the US viewed Pakistan inside out? Was it essential to discuss threadbare, in a live transmission, the results of an election held in another country while explaining his position on a meeting he held with the Pakistani Ambassador? Expressing ‘particular concern’ about ‘electoral abuses and violence that happened in the weeks leading up to the polls,’ Lu reminded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of its constitutional duties of investigating all related ‘irregularities’. However, he left it to the people of Pakistan ‘to make sure their institutions are functional and upholding the Constitution.’ Unsolicited advice? Summing up Donald Lu’s impressive performance, here are some points that might interest us:
- The truth was revealed a bit too late. The timing of Lu’s confirmation on Washington’s non-involvement in the regime change suits neither Khan nor his detractors. The fate of the notorious cipher case has already been decided. The timing was also important to note as the hearing took place when an IMF delegation was visiting Pakistan to help bring the country out of its economic woes. - It is bad news for Khan as his conspiracy theory has gone for a six. Although he had changed his stance on the matter while putting the blame on certain ‘insiders’ for his ouster, yet the fact remains that he flashed that fateful cipher in public while connecting the dots. Lu’s detailed response has practically put Khan’s considered opinion on the cablegate to rest.
- Its good news for Khan as his optimism about a re-counting of votes has been strengthened. Washington has linked its future relations with Islamabad based on the election results. How the cipher case was connected to the results of the general elections – only Donald Lu knows. It is also good news for Khan as one of his initial demands was to interrogate Lu on his ‘deliberations’ and testify before a court of law. To expect that an American senior official would publicly admit his country’s involvement in any regime-change operation was like asking for the Moon. However, Khan and his party should be pleased to see that after all, the conspiracy cat came out of the bag – not necessarily smiling or singing to their desired tune.
- It is then no surprise that Khan has predicted the fall of the incumbent government in Islamabad latest by June-July while expressing hope of his release from Adiala jail soon after. His acquittal from another couple of FIRs also indicate a change of ‘mind’ somewhere in Islamabad. However, it is too early to even speculate on a grand return of the Jedi as the pieces on the political chessboard have just been placed - with utmost care and caution.
- Washington’s suspicion about Pak-Afghanistan relations indicate the intangible continuation of its erstwhile ‘do more’ mantra. The use of the word ‘suspicion’ while promising to help in combating terrorism is telling, to say the least. Reading between the lines might enable Islamabad to re-do its talking points on counterterrorism. It might also assist the Foreign Office in understanding one of the major irritants in Pak-US trajectory. - Lu has confirmed that the nature of the Taliban’s relationship with Pakistan was the same as their relationship with the US – ‘very strained and difficult’. Having the same strained and difficult relations with the Taliban must not be taken as pursuing a ‘common endeavor’. The reasons, threats, and objectives are poles apart. For the US, Kabul is just another South Asian pebble in the shoe but for Pakistan, the situation in the region poses all sorts of existential threats.
- Once again, the objective analysts have been forced to wonder about the expression - Pakistan is a non-NATO major ally. What does it mean? What does it imply? What is the scope, nature, and extent of this relationship? How does it suit Pakistan to feel as an American ally on the face of so many economic and trade related issues that are directly or indirectly related to the US?
- Addressing a conspiracy theory, Donald Lu has generated a new one. Casting serious doubts on the election results, he would wish Pakistan to have a re-election. Yet another unsolicited advice. However, he might have also suggested how a cash strapped country like Pakistan would spend billions of rupees to go through the hassle of forms 45, 47 and 49 again. What if the results remain the same? Would we be talking about another round? Have a heart, Sir. The nation is still nursing its wounds inflicted on it on 8 February.
- Donald Lu found it appropriate to lament the fact that ‘when the internet gets pulled down or X gets throttled, as it has been now for several weeks, it denies Pakistanis from getting the kind of diversity of reporting information that they deserve’, before confirming that ‘we are talking to the Pakistani government at the highest levels about these issues.’ Hopefully, he was mindful of the fact that a temporary ban on social media such as TikTok would be considered appropriate even by the United States of America. Governments do take such steps if any segment of social media is perceived to be harmful to business or interests of any indigenous stakeholder. It is indeed an internal matter and must be seen as such. - Lu has expressed a lack of confidence on Pakistan’s ‘institutions’, in upholding the Constitution. Instead of restricting his remarks only to the ECP as an ‘institution’, perhaps unintentionally, he used the plural form of the noun – institutions…!! Secondly, what about the expression ‘upholding the Constitution’? What was Lu referring to? Anyway, it could well be a slip of the tongue – only Lu knows.
(The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan)
BY NAJM US SAQIB