Easypaisa, Unilever’s Knorr join hands to transform digital payments landscape

LAHORE - In a landmark collaboration, Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services plat­form, and Knorr, Unilever’s big­gest food brand, have joined forces to revolutionize the digi­tal payments landscape.

This strategic partnership rep­resents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to modernize and streamline the value chain for sampling initiatives, marking a significant step forward in le­veraging technology to enhance convenience, accessibility, and affordability in digital payments.

By combining the strengths of Easypaisa’s robust digital payment platform with Knorr’s renowned brand presence, both organizations are poised to deliver unparalleled value to customers across Pakistan. The initiative is currently being exe­cuted in 20 marketplaces across 14 cities, including Karachi, La­hore, Islamabad, and Faisalabad.

Through this partnership, cus­tomers purchasing two packs of Knorr Chotu from shops will have the opportunity to par­ticipate in an engaging Wheel of Fortune (WOF) game – which is part of our collective effort to digitalize the product sampling process. This game offers cus­tomers a chance to win exclu­sive gifts, including Easypaisa ‘peel & win’ voucher codes and additional Knorr Chotu packs.

To claim the Easypaisa vouch­ers, customers need to simply scan the QR code provided on the ‘peel & win’ vouchers. On successfully scanning the QR code the customers will be re­routed to the Easypaisa app, where they will enter their unique voucher code in the de­signed Knorr branded module. Upon successful redemption, customers will receive Rs. 50 in their Easypaisa account balance.

To gain actionable insights on the efficacy of the initiative, a digital customer feedback form will also be circulated to users within the Easypaisa app to gath­er real-time feedback regarding the product and the activity, a testament to our commitment to a customer-first approach.

“We are excited to partner with Knorr (Unilever) in this pioneering initiative,” said Hani Haider, Head of Growth and Analytics at Easypaisa & TMB. “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to har­nessing the power of collabo­ration and technology to drive innovation and create excep­tional customer experiences. By combining our expertise, we are confident in our ability to set new industry benchmarks and create a digital ecosystem that benefits all Pakistanis.”

“We are equally excited to partner with Easypaisa, this is the future fit partnership for our brand Knorr. Easypaisa will help us unlock the masses across the key Knorr towns and also help us build long-term relationships with our consum­ers. Knorr & Easypaisa have set the new benchmark for the in­dustry,” commented, Javed Jafri, Head of Media, Digital, and Data, Unilever Pakistan.

With over 40 million reg­istered mobile accounts and growing, Easypaisa has achieved a remarkable mile­stone by becoming the first Pakistani financial app to sur­pass 10 million active app us­ers. This accomplishment so­lidifies Easypaisa’s position as a trailblazer in Pakistan’s fintech landscape, driven by its commitment to fostering finan­cial inclusion through technol­ogy and collaboration.