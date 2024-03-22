Equality quest

In the ongoing pursuit of gender equality in Pakistan, despite con­stitutional assurances and inher­ent principles within the fabric of the country’s religious foundation advocating for equal rights, formi­dable challenges persist and de­mand our attention. The stark real­ity is reflected in the Global Gender Index, where Pakistan finds itself positioned at 145 out of 146 coun­tries, underscoring the pervasive disparities faced by women.

The educational landscape un­veils a disheartening truth, as the literacy rate for women stands at a mere 44.3%, exemplifying the considerable obstacles restricting women’s access to education. Fur­thermore, the political arena re­mains a stronghold of gender im­balance, with a meagre 60 seats allocated for women in the Na­tional Assembly out of a total of 336. This lack of representation extends to provincial assemblies, creating a significant void in the potential contributions of nearly half of the population.

Socially and economically, wom­en face constraining norms, where permissions from men are often prerequisites for personal actions, even extending to matters as inti­mate as marriage. The distressing statistics surrounding honour kill­ings underscore the urgent need for comprehensive legal mea­sures to protect women’s rights and eradicate such heinous prac­tices from the societal framework. Enabling women to present their cases in court is crucial for foster­ing a fair and just society, a cor­nerstone for the advancement of gender equality.

The call for change extends to the political sphere, urging initia­tives to bolster women’s partici­pation and representation. An in­crease in the number of seats for women in both national and pro­vincial assemblies is indispens­able to creating a more inclusive political landscape.

The multifaceted challeng­es outlined above underscore the imperative for concerted and immediate efforts to dismantle these barriers. By reinforcing le­gal frameworks, addressing hon­our killings, empowering women in judicial processes, and enhanc­ing political participation, we can pave the way for a future where gender equality is not only ac­knowledged but actively realised in every facet of Pakistani society.

MUHAMMAD SHOAIB,

Balochistan.