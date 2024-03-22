Equality quest

In the ongoing pursuit of gender equality in Pakistan, despite constitutional assurances and inherent principles within the fabric of the country’s religious foundation advocating for equal rights, formidable challenges persist and demand our attention. The stark reality is reflected in the Global Gender Index, where Pakistan finds itself positioned at 145 out of 146 countries, underscoring the pervasive disparities faced by women.
The educational landscape unveils a disheartening truth, as the literacy rate for women stands at a mere 44.3%, exemplifying the considerable obstacles restricting women’s access to education. Furthermore, the political arena remains a stronghold of gender imbalance, with a meagre 60 seats allocated for women in the National Assembly out of a total of 336. This lack of representation extends to provincial assemblies, creating a significant void in the potential contributions of nearly half of the population.
Socially and economically, women face constraining norms, where permissions from men are often prerequisites for personal actions, even extending to matters as intimate as marriage. The distressing statistics surrounding honour killings underscore the urgent need for comprehensive legal measures to protect women’s rights and eradicate such heinous practices from the societal framework. Enabling women to present their cases in court is crucial for fostering a fair and just society, a cornerstone for the advancement of gender equality.
The call for change extends to the political sphere, urging initiatives to bolster women’s participation and representation. An increase in the number of seats for women in both national and provincial assemblies is indispensable to creating a more inclusive political landscape.
The multifaceted challenges outlined above underscore the imperative for concerted and immediate efforts to dismantle these barriers. By reinforcing legal frameworks, addressing honour killings, empowering women in judicial processes, and enhancing political participation, we can pave the way for a future where gender equality is not only acknowledged but actively realised in every facet of Pakistani society.
MUHAMMAD SHOAIB,
Balochistan.