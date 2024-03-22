Forests secretary for making issues related to climate change part of curriculum

QUETTA - Forests Secretary Abdul Rauf Baloch on Thursday called for making subjects related to environment, climate change and protection of trees integral part of the national curriculum.

“To save earth and protect environment, it is important to make climate change part of the curriculum so that our future generations un­derstand the importance of forests and protect them,” he said while addressing a seminar held at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University in connection with the World Forest Day. The sec­retary noted that “This year, this day is being celebrated under the title of climate change. The water we drink, medicine we take, food we enjoy and even the oxygen we need are also re­lated to forests.”

Vice Chancellor (VC) Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University Prof Dr Naheed Hassan, Dep­uty Conservator of Forests Quetta City Muham­mad Fouad, Community Development Specialist Jalil Agha were prominent among others who ad­dressed the event. The speakers highlighting the importance of forests said the existence of forests is important for the economic development and prosperity of our province.

Tree plantation has become so important that we have no other option but to beat the sizzling heat and environmental pollution caused by cli­mate change by planting more trees.

Expressing pleasure over the ongoing tree plantation campaigns by government, they said more steps are required to ensure the environ­ment is being protected with responsibility. The speakers further added that it is the responsibil­ity of the government as well as the people to plant trees in their respective areas to maintain the proportion of forests and protect forests, en­vironment and wildlife.