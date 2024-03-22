Four Pashto movies to dazzle regional cinemas on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD - The screening of four Pashto movies on the occa­sion of Eid-ul-Fitr is all set to dazzle the cinemas with hopes to revive the ailing regional film industry through providing a spice of entertainment and a blend of emotions to the cinegoers. “The much anticipated movies with quality production, dialogues, casts, locations and soulful music will mesmerize the audience, multiplying their joy of the festive occasion”, re­nowned film Director and film Star Arbaaz Khan said. The film directors and producers have pinned hopes on the production quality, dialogues delivery, casts, locations and strength of music of the movies. The mov­ies to be screened included “Yaar Dushman”, which is directed by Arbaaz Khan while the film cast is comprised of Arbaaz Khan, Ajab Gull, Jahangir Jaani, Asif Khan and Jameel Babar.