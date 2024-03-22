Friday, March 22, 2024
Gandapur issues warning to federal, Punjab govts over FIRs issue
OUR STAFF REPORT
March 22, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur denounced the false First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against him on Wednesday. He cautioned both the federal and Punjab governments to recon­sider their actions, warning that persist­ing in their current course could complicate governance.

The chief minister’s statement comes af­ter Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Malik Ijaz Asif issued arrest warrants against him re­lated to the May 9 violence of the previous year, during which mobs targeted military installations. The court issued non-bailable warrants for Gandapur and other leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) par­ty, with April 2 set as Gandapur’s appear­ance date.

In his statement, the chief minister high­lighted similar FIRs lodged against key fig­ures such as Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Asif Ali Zardari in Dera Ismail Khan. He cautioned against intimidation tactics and warned against police intervention in response to threats from the federal and Punjab governments. He stressed that per­sisting in such strategies would make effec­tive governance increasingly challenging.

Accusing the federal and Punjab govern­ments of attempting to instigate confron­tation with the KP government, Gandapur emphasized their exercise of restraint in the face of provocation. He asserted that the FIRs filed against him were fabricated and openly dared the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government to carry out his arrest, inviting them to test their au­thority.

He underscored the resilience of the people of KP and cautioned against un­derestimating them. Gandapur also urged Maryam Nawaz to refrain from provoca­tive actions, emphasizing that derogatory remarks towards women were not reflec­tive of their culture.

