Gold rate soars by Rs4,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs4,600 and was sold at Rs232,400 on Thurs­day compared to its sale at Rs227,800 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs3,943 to Rs199,245 from Rs195,302 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs182,642 from Rs179,027, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Asso­ciation reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 to Rs2,600 whereas that of and ten gram sil­ver went up by Rs.17.15 to Rs2,229.08. The price of gold in the international market increased by $47 to $2,225 from $2,178, the As­sociation reported.