ISLAMABAD - The government has planned to move a summary for upcoming National Assembly (NA) session in coming week. A formal summary will be moved through Minis­try of Parliamentary Af­fairs to National Assembly Secretariat to summon the second session of the National Assembly. The government with its al­lies will decide the forma­tion of National Assembly Standing Committees and the formal approval for designating leader of op­position in the national as­sembly to be given in the upcoming session.